A Busy Day for the Legislature

Catching up on the past 24 hours: the education reform package Arkansas LEARNS is introduced, ArDOT seeks comments about a highway project in Benton County and land has been donated for an animal shelter in Fort Smith.
If Arkansas HB1266 becomes law, people over 16 can consent to some types of mental healthcare services without a parent's approval. Although the state legislature continued to churned out bills covering topics like education, budgets and a retired police dog, many are saved up for next week.