Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Ozark Circle for Choice helps abortion seekers safely navigate beyond Arkansas' abortion ban

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 21, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Ozark Circle for Choice

The all-volunteer mutual aid collective Ozark Circle for Choice offers discreet no-cost assistance to Arkansans seeking legal medication and surgical abortions. The nonprofit Arkansas Abortion Support Network, based in central Arkansas, also provides safe access to comprehensive reproductive health services. Both organizations, however, were forced to pivot in their mission, after the U.S. Supreme Court one year ago overturned the constitutional right to abortion, unleashing Conservative-majority states like Arkansas to enact trigger abortion bans.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative reporter and news producer for <i>Ozarks at Large.</i>
