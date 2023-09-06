© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Raven Cook delivers new episodes of “Reflections in Black”

By Raven Cook,
Kyle Kellams
Published September 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT
kuaf

For a couple of years before and during the pandemic, Raven delivered “Reflections in Black” for us. Each edition focused on a Black scientist, pioneer, artist, statesperson or community leader. And a new series of “Reflections in Black” episodes will be heard on Ozarks At Large about every other week or so. This time, though, Raven said she is doing something a bit different. She discusses a bit about where she was on radio with the first episodes and where she wants us all to go with her this time.

Ozarks at Large Ozarks at LargeReflections in BlackArts and Cultureafrican american culture
