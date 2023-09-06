Raven Cook delivers new episodes of “Reflections in Black”

For a couple of years before and during the pandemic, Raven delivered “Reflections in Black” for us. Each edition focused on a Black scientist, pioneer, artist, statesperson or community leader. And a new series of “Reflections in Black” episodes will be heard on Ozarks At Large about every other week or so. This time, though, Raven said she is doing something a bit different. She discusses a bit about where she was on radio with the first episodes and where she wants us all to go with her this time.