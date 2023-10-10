Arkansans raise emergency aid for Israel

Flags at half-staff in honor of Israel

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is ordering flags to be flown at half-staff today through sunset Friday. The governor’s office issued the order in response to the violence in Israel. A statement from the governor’s office said the order is to show the state’s “complete solidarity with the Israeli cause.”

Temple Shalom in Fayetteville is working alongside the Jewish Federation of Arkansasto provide emergency aid to Israel. Other organizations providing aid during this time include Doctors Without Borders, the International Committee of Red Cross, and the New Israel Fund.

Charles Robinson to deliver annual State of the University

University of Arkansas chancellor Charles Robinson will deliver the annual State of the University address tomorrow on campus. Other speakers at the 10 a.m. event will also include comments from vice chancellors for academic affairs, admissions and research and innovation. The address will be in the Faulkner Performing Arts Center and streamed live on the U of A’s YouTube channel.

XNA to offer terminal guest passes

The Northwest Arkansas National Airport is offering a new guest pass program that allows people to access airport terminals without having a flight to catch. Olivia Moore is the public information officer for XNA and said the free pass is available for anyone.

"You go to the kiosk that is by baggage claim in our lobby," Moore said. "They'll have to bring their ID or passport, answer some questions and it's the same security process as obtaining a boarding pass. After that, they'll have to go through security, and then they're free to enjoy our amenities. We have a coffee robot that's going to be operational soon. They can say hello or goodbye to a loved one. If they have a child that is flying solo. They can walk up to the gate with them."

She said registration is managed through the TSA Secure Flight System, which is also provides background checks on passengers flying out of XNA. The day pass allows people to access to shops and restaurants within the airport and lets non-travelers spend some more time with family or loved ones while they wait to board their plane.

"We're trying to bring back connectivity to the airport because at the end of the day, it's either saying hello or goodbye to your loved ones and not as an emotional process.," she said. "The first people that used the guest pass they surprised their daughter who is coming home from college. She didn't know that they were going to be waiting at the gate and not downstairs. Or right past security. So when she got off the plane and she saw her parents there. It was a really emotional and wonderful experience."

Moore said the guest pass is one part of XNA's expansion plan, which includes construction of a second terminal concourse and updated facilities.

"So we are in the middle of our terminal modernization project is a project that is going to kind of give the airport a facelift and also renew some of these amenities to make flying just a little bit more efficient," Moore said.

The expansion is expected to be complete by March 2025.

Arkansas and Oklahoma Departments of Transportation host public meetings regarding Highway 412

The Arkansas Department of Transportation is coordinating with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to host another round of public meetings to discuss the conversion of Highway 412 into an interstate highway. The meetingwill be held Oct. 19 from 4-7 p.m. on the campus of John Brown University in Siloam Springs. The plan is part of the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that passed in 2021. Highway 412 is being considered a high-priority corridor, and the two state transportation departments are working together to complete an engineering study of the highway. A link to the meeting will be available on our website.

Arkansas health officials investigating locally-acquired malaria

Arkansas health officials are investigating after the state’s first case of locally acquired malaria was reported last week. The Arkansas Department of Health reported a resident of Saline County had contracted the disease but has since been discharged from the hospital. Dr. Naveen Patil is deputy state health officer and medical director of infectious diseases at the Health Department. He said they’ve been testing mosquitoes for the malaria parasite.

"We are also working with hospitals and medical providers to figure out what testing abilities they have in case there is a suspected case and what help they would need and also at the same time whether these institutions are providers or clinics or medications that are available at their disposal, in case they we do find more cases.," Patil said.

Patil said it’s hard to say whether more cases of the disease will arise in Arkansas, though cooler weather will help to curtail the mosquito population. He urges Arkansans to wear appropriate clothing outdoors, use bug spray and avoid stagnant water in order to limit exposure to mosquito bites.

OZGR to construct largest green roof in state for Alice L. Walton School of Medicine

The Alice L. Walton School of Medicine has selected locally owned Ozark Green Roofs to construct a 2-acre green roof for their new campus in Bentonville. It will be the largest green roof in the state.

Green roofs are roofs constructed of topsoil layers that act simultaneously as a waterproof membrane and planter for native trees, shrubs, perennials, and even water features. Ozark Green Roofs has completed numerous projects throughout Northwest Arkansas including roofs at the Fayetteville Public Library, First National Bank of NWA, and the University of Arkansas’ Adohi Residence Hall.

Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op hosts Front Porch Session

Ozark Natural Foods Co-Op is hosting a Front Porch Session Thursday, Oct. 12 from 7 to 9 p.m. on the patio located off of N. College Avenue and Lafayette Street in Fayetteville.

The Front Porch Sessions are a celebration of different communities to learn more about what it means to be a member, the cooperative business model, the Co-Op’s community involvement and how it differs from many corporations. The 1 oz. Jig will be playing a 90-minute set for the session at 7 p.m. The event will have Fossil Cove samples, Subaru swag and more. Doors open at 7 p.m. for more information, find the details on Eventbrite.

Springdale's AQ Chicken returns

And a longtime Springdale restaurant is coming back months after closing. Talk Business and Politics reports Tom and Robin Lundstrom are planning to reopen AQ Chicken. The restaurant closed in March after serving customers for more than 70 years. Talk Business reports the Lundstroms purchased the rights to the restaurant name, recipes and branding. The renewed AQ Chicken will be located along North 48th and the Elm Springs Road exit near I-49. The target opening date is in 2025.

