Arkansas historian Elliott West wins 2024 Bancroft Prize

University of Arkansas historian Elliott West has been named one of two winners of the 2024 Bancroft Prizes in American History and Diplomacy – known as one of the most distinguished and coveted awards in the field of American history.

West won for his latest work, Continental Reckoning: The American West in the Age of Expansion, which was published in 2023 by University of Nebraska Press. West was on Ozarks at Large in February of 2023 to discuss the book with us, and he told Kyle that the westward expansion that happened in the 1800s is huge compared to what happened with the Louisiana Purchase.