Old Friend Farms hosts 'Old Friends Music Festival' at property

By Sophia Nourani
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:10 PM CDT

Old Friend Farms is a new venue and collaborative art space located outside of Prairie Grove. Owners Noah Richmond and Dana Louise are making plans to host their first “Old Friends Music Festival” at the end of May. Sophia Nourani spoke with the pair about the farm and their visions for the unique outdoor space.

Noah and Dana accredit the festival’s creation and support to the outreach of family and friends, who have united around the idea with them. For more on Old Friend Farms, you can visit their website.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a KUAF producer and reporter.
