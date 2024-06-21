© 2024 KUAF
Affected by May 26 tornadoes? Find relief resources here.
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Live Sessions with Fayetteville Public Television, Stepmom band

By Sophia Nourani
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:20 PM CDT

KUAF Public Radio and Fayetteville Public Television have begun a new multimedia series of "Live Sessions". These sessions both film and record songs and conversations with local and traveling musicians. Today’s excerpt features Stepmom, an “orchestral dream punk” band based out of Oklahoma City.

The song featured in this interview is "Survival Mode" by Stepmom. For more information on Stepmom, you can visit the band’s website. For the full session at FPTV, you can visit our YouTube channel.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
