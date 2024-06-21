Live Sessions with Fayetteville Public Television, Stepmom band

KUAF Public Radio and Fayetteville Public Television have begun a new multimedia series of "Live Sessions". These sessions both film and record songs and conversations with local and traveling musicians. Today’s excerpt features Stepmom, an “orchestral dream punk” band based out of Oklahoma City.

The song featured in this interview is "Survival Mode" by Stepmom. For more information on Stepmom, you can visit the band’s website. For the full session at FPTV, you can visit our YouTube channel.