Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Oklahoma
-
The most recent data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health indicates that there are 64,806 active cases of COVID-19. However, important data like…
-
Among the news of the day: expecting Omicron's arrival in Arkansas...new cases of the virus increase in Oklahoma...the Arkansas Legislature's special…
-
The last time Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt staged a COVID-19 press conference was last March, discussing the availablity of vaccines. Since then the…
-
The United States Department of Agriculture is providing $167 million in federal grants and loans for rural internet service providers. Earlier this month…
-
Many people remain hesitant about receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Douglas Drevets with the University of Oklahoma and a representative of the Infectious…
-
The new Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation in Tahlequah, which recently opened for classes, was formally…
-
Alpha Medical Laboratory will administer and process COVID-19 PCR tests on a walk-in or appointment basis at Tulsa International Airport starting Jan. 4,…
-
For more than a century, libraries have collected fines on overdue items. A 2017 study from the Library Journal found that 92 percent of libraries in the…