From Springdale to the New World Symphony

Graham Mynatt discovered music early in life, and that interest blossomed into something much more as he moved through Springdale Public Schools. He’d earn degrees in music at Central Arkansas in Conway and Indiana University. Now, he’s the bass trombone fellow with the New World Symphony in Miami, America’s Orchestral Academy. Last week, Mynatt returned home to visit, and during his stay, he came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to speak with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

