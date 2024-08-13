Tourism makes up half of Bentonville restaurant revenue, study finds

For every four people dining out in Bentonville, one is a visitor, according to a survey conducted by Visit Bentonville and software company Zartico.

Kalene Griffith, CEO and president of Visit Bentonville, the city's tourism wing, says the study also revealed that visitors spend the majority of their money on food.

"So we know that our visitors are impacting our industry," she said. "We want to continue to support that culinary experience in our community, really focused on trying to market 50 miles and out—that's our job, to bring people into our community."

In July, her office commissioned a study to get a better understanding of the city's restaurant landscape. Griffith says this new data can help Bentonville make better marketing decisions and target markets they may be missing.

"We might look at doing a little bit more marketing strategies right around that 50 miles to two hours," she said. "I think that's a way for us to have a competitive advantage."

The top visitor markets identified in the study include Little Rock and other Arkansas cities, as well as Springfield, Missouri; Kansas City; St. Louis; Dallas; and Houston.

"Little Rock is our largest visitor market, but Dallas contributes the highest average visitor spend on food," Griffith said. "So I think we're looking at some of those drive markets that we should market to, that are coming here and spending more dollars on our food."

The average visitor spent $77 dining out in 2023, compared to $73 in 2022. Griffith says the restaurant landscape—from the number of establishments to the type of cuisine—is also growing in Bentonville, and tourism plays a significant part in that.

"I think we're fortunate to be the home of Walmart and have a business traveler that comes into the community," she said. "I think we're also introducing new people to our community because of the arts and the cycling. And when you go visit a destination, you have to eat. And we're creating dining experiences within our restaurants—chef-driven experiences."

In an effort to showcase more of those restaurants and boost revenue during slower months, Visit Bentonville is hosting its second restaurant week of the year in mid-August.

The event, a collaboration with Downtown Bentonville and the Chamber of Commerce, runs from Aug. 18-24 with more than 200 establishments highlighted, offering specials and discounts for patrons.

"It's a great time for our restaurants to feature something new and exciting," Griffith said. "Or just to bring people into their door with a discounted item on their menu."

Visit Bentonville has a guide map for locals and visitors that lists all participating restaurants, color-coded by cuisine type. The map and a link to the restaurant survey are available on their website.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a deadline. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. The authoritative record of KUAF programming is the audio record.

