Ozarks at Large

Diving into Na'Tosha Devon's poetry, Tiny Desk concerts return to Arkansas

By Kyle Kellams,
Sophia NouraniMichael TilleyRyan VerseyApril Wallace
Published August 30, 2024 at 12:49 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, we get a sense that Na’Tosha Da’Von’s poetry is for all of us. Also, the city of Fort Smith continues to consider a pricey future. Plus, the Arkansas Tiny Desk concert event approaches— with bands from all over the state.

Ozarks at Large PoetryWeekend PlansTalk Business & PoliticsArkansas Tiny Desk
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Michael Tilley
Ryan Versey
Ryan Versey is KUAF's underwriting director.
See stories by Ryan Versey
April Wallace
April Wallace is the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette and a weekly contributor to Ozarks at Large.
See stories by April Wallace
Related Content
  • Author Interviews
    Na’Tosha Devon talks new collection 'Quiet as It’s Kept'
    Kyle Kellams
    The more than 60 poems in Na’Tosha Devon’s collection “Quiet as It’s Kept” give us an insight into her and allow us to feel seen, as Devon’s poetry can be personal and universal. This week, she came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to talk with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the collection.
  • Arts and Culture
    Arkansas Tiny Desk Contest 2024 draws bands from across state
    Sophia Nourani
    For the second year in a row, NPR member stations across Arkansas have collaborated to highlight some of the best submissions from the Natural State with a concert in Little Rock on Oct. 5. Ozarks at Large's Sophia Nourani spoke with Grace Zafasi, membership director for Little Rock Public Radio, about the significance of the Tiny Desk Contest 2024 Arkansas Showcase.
  • Arts and Culture
    Cooking up a way to say goodbye to summer
    Kyle Kellams
    April Wallace of the "Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette" joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to suggest local happenings this weekend, like cooking classes for beginners taking place across the region, the Community Creative Center's couple painting night, "I Haunt You" at the Melonlight Ballroom in Eureka Springs and more.
  • Local News from Ozarks at Large
    Lawyering up, Sebastian County jail death case nears settlement
    Kyle Kellams
    Talk Business and Politics' Michael Tilley Joins Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss headlines from around the Fort Smith area, such as the city of Fort Smith needing a "significant" plan to receive a consent decree extension, a possible settlement in a Sebastian County jail death case, Fort Smith Public Schools hiring a law firm in the Peak Center flooding issue and more.