Battling Arkansas' food insecurity, looking back at political ads

By Daniel Caruth,
Randy DixonKyle KellamsMatthew MooreSophia Nourani
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:24 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, Arkansas is the most food-insecure state in the nation. Groups are working on solutions to combat those statistics. Also, the challenges and futures of micropolitan areas. Plus, a quick history of Arkansas political ads.

Ozarks at Large Food InsecuritySustainabilityAgriculturePryor CenterHeartland ForwardUrban Development
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Randy Dixon
Randy Dixon is the Director of News Archives and Media for the David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
