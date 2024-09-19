Renovating Springdale's trails, Rabbit Hole's pop-up restaurants

On today's show, investing more than $5 million in upgrading trails in Springdale. Also, it’s a dinner party vibe— for hundreds of guests. Plus, how to prepare for an open water swim.

