Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: A Woman's Heart

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published November 18, 2024 at 12:28 PM CST

Today's Sound Perimeter reflects on the multifaceted nature of women through different musical lenses. Claude Debussy, with his delicate and impressionistic style, captures the simplicity of a woman’s presence while also hinting at the complexity that lies beneath the surface. Elizabeth Maconchy delves into the deep emotional and psychological complexities of womanhood, portraying both fragility and strength.

Artists featured include SAKURA Cello Quintet, Caroline Macphie, Corrine Bailey Rae and Jon Batiste.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can find Sound Perimeter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Classical MusicSound PerimeterWomen
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
