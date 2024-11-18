Sound Perimeter: A Woman's Heart

Today's Sound Perimeter reflects on the multifaceted nature of women through different musical lenses. Claude Debussy, with his delicate and impressionistic style, captures the simplicity of a woman’s presence while also hinting at the complexity that lies beneath the surface. Elizabeth Maconchy delves into the deep emotional and psychological complexities of womanhood, portraying both fragility and strength.

Artists featured include SAKURA Cello Quintet, Caroline Macphie, Corrine Bailey Rae and Jon Batiste.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can find Sound Perimeter on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.