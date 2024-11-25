Sound Perimeter: In Her Words

Today’s Sound Perimeter features women composers who represent marginalized voices in classical music. These women have found their place, voice, advocacy, and artistry in a world dominated by canonic figures, making their mark in powerful ways. Artists featured include Joan Tower, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Meredith Monk and Todd Reynolds.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the Arkansas Cinema Society will be screening “In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction” at The Medium in Springdale. A powerful documentary by our very own Lisa Marie Evans, this beautiful, educational film offers a compelling and comprehensive exploration of the pivotal decades of lesbian literature, highlighting the resilience and impact of groundbreaking voices.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can listen to Sound Perimeter on the KUAF website or wherever you listen to podcasts.