© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: In Her Words

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:28 PM CST

Today’s Sound Perimeter features women composers who represent marginalized voices in classical music. These women have found their place, voice, advocacy, and artistry in a world dominated by canonic figures, making their mark in powerful ways. Artists featured include Joan Tower, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Meredith Monk and Todd Reynolds.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, the Arkansas Cinema Society will be screening “In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction” at The Medium in  Springdale. A powerful documentary by our very own Lisa Marie Evans, this beautiful, educational film offers a compelling and comprehensive exploration of the pivotal decades of lesbian literature, highlighting the resilience and impact of groundbreaking voices.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. You can listen to Sound Perimeter on the KUAF website or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Classical MusicSpringdaleSound Perimeter
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content