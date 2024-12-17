'Arkansas Wild' celebrates trout fishing on the Little Red River

The Little Red flows for roughly 100 miles through five counties in the north-central Arkansas Ozarks. It was the site of Rip Collins's 40-pound brown trout catch in 1992, which was then a world record.

Benjamin Garner, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Central Arkansas, began fishing on the Little Red as a child. He moved away from Arkansas for a bit but always held the Little Red close.

This year, his documentary “Arkansas Wild: The Story of Trout Tourism on the Little Red River” debuted on PBS in 26 states and aired more than 150 times. There will be a public screening at Hendrix University on Thursday, Feb. 6 and another on the University of Arkansas campus later in 2025. Garner spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the film and the legacy of the Little Red River.