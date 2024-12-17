© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Culture
Ozarks at Large

'Arkansas Wild' celebrates trout fishing on the Little Red River

By Kyle Kellams
Published December 17, 2024 at 3:21 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Arkansas PBS

The Little Red flows for roughly 100 miles through five counties in the north-central Arkansas Ozarks. It was the site of Rip Collins's 40-pound brown trout catch in 1992, which was then a world record.

Benjamin Garner, an associate professor of marketing at the University of Central Arkansas, began fishing on the Little Red as a child. He moved away from Arkansas for a bit but always held the Little Red close.

This year, his documentary “Arkansas Wild: The Story of Trout Tourism on the Little Red River” debuted on PBS in 26 states and aired more than 150 times. There will be a public screening at Hendrix University on Thursday, Feb. 6 and another on the University of Arkansas campus later in 2025. Garner spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams about the film and the legacy of the Little Red River.

Tags
Ozarks at Large FishingOutdoor RecreationMoviesDocumentaryArkansas PBS
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content