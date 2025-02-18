© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education builds safer community

By Sophia Nourani
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:47 PM CST

As national immigration policy continues to change- and quickly- immigrants of all backgrounds are facing increased uncertainty and complexity in understanding their rights and accessing support. Local organizations like The Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education, or AIRE for short, are playing a key role in helping individuals navigate these challenges.

Ozark at Large’s Sophia Nourani speaks with two representatives from AIRE, whose names they've asked we not disclose to the public, to discuss the vital resources the group offers to ensure that our communities remain informed and empowered. You can find the Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education on Instagram.

ImmigrationArkansas Politics
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
