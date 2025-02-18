© 2025 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Helping immigrants navigate a hostile landscape — Growing small businesses

By Daniel Caruth,
Kyle KellamsSophia NouraniJosie LenoraRandy Wilburn
Published February 18, 2025 at 4:27 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

A newly formed organization in northwest Arkansas wants to keep immigrants in the region informed. On today’s Ozarks at Large, Sophia Nourani talks with organizers of the Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education. Also, the Black-Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo is back again and more extensive this time. Plus, a new book from the University of Arkansas Press explores Asian-American identity through recipes, essays and illustrations.

Ozarks at Large ImmigrationI Am Northwest ArkansasFoodSmall Businesses
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of I Am Northwest Arkansas.
