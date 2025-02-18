Helping immigrants navigate a hostile landscape — Growing small businesses
A newly formed organization in northwest Arkansas wants to keep immigrants in the region informed. On today’s Ozarks at Large, Sophia Nourani talks with organizers of the Alliance for Immigrant Respect and Education. Also, the Black-Owned Northwest Arkansas Business Expo is back again and more extensive this time. Plus, a new book from the University of Arkansas Press explores Asian-American identity through recipes, essays and illustrations.