© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

A new tool for mental health — Walmart's meteorological prowess

By Becca Martin Brown,
Kyle KellamsLittle Rock Public RadioSophia NouraniJack Travis
Published February 19, 2025 at 2:41 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

A new tool is designed to give health providers and insurers a deeper look at mental health in Arkansas. On today's show, we hear that the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has a new Arkansas Acute Behavioral Events Dashboard. Also, a winter storm has area meteorologists working overtime, including Walmart’s in-house meteorologist. Plus, water resource groups are thinking about drinking water for a northwest Arkansas that has one million people.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas Center for Health ImprovementMental HealthThe Other WayPublic LibrariesBeaver Watershed AllianceInfrastructureWeatherWalmart
Stay Connected
Becca Martin Brown
Becca Martin Brown is the former features editor for the <i>Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette</i>. She now hosts "The Other Way" with Kyle Kellams on Tuesdays on Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Becca Martin Brown
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content