A new tool for mental health — Walmart's meteorological prowess
A new tool is designed to give health providers and insurers a deeper look at mental health in Arkansas. On today's show, we hear that the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has a new Arkansas Acute Behavioral Events Dashboard. Also, a winter storm has area meteorologists working overtime, including Walmart’s in-house meteorologist. Plus, water resource groups are thinking about drinking water for a northwest Arkansas that has one million people.