Thousands of people have been educated in the halls of Leverett Elementary School in Fayetteville. This year marks the school's 125th anniversary, and on March 12, there will be a public reception to honor its role.

Last week, two organizers of a celebration of the milestone came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio. Shelby Hanson is the secretary of the Leverett Parent-Teacher Organization, and Sarah Lewis is the president of the PTO.