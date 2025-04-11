© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Bill advances to fire all Arkansas State Library Board members

By Little Rock Public Radio,
Casey Mann
Published April 11, 2025 at 3:08 PM CDT
Canva Stock

A state legislative panel has advanced a bill that would fire all members of the Arkansas State Library Board. Senate Bill 640 would require the governor to appoint an all-new board.

Conservative lawmakers and activists have called on the library board to do more to protect children from “sexually explicit content,” though librarians say no such content is available at libraries in Arkansas. This comes the day after another committee rejected a proposal to dissolve the state library board entirely.

The bill passed the full Senate on a vote of 28 to 4 and now heads to a House committee.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Public LibrariesArkansas PoliticsGov. Sarah Huckabee SandersArkansas Legislature
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content