Bill advances to fire all Arkansas State Library Board members

A state legislative panel has advanced a bill that would fire all members of the Arkansas State Library Board. Senate Bill 640 would require the governor to appoint an all-new board.

Conservative lawmakers and activists have called on the library board to do more to protect children from “sexually explicit content,” though librarians say no such content is available at libraries in Arkansas. This comes the day after another committee rejected a proposal to dissolve the state library board entirely.

The bill passed the full Senate on a vote of 28 to 4 and now heads to a House committee.