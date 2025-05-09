The Dover Quartet returns to northwest Arkansas for Artosphere
Artosphere, the festival that merges nature and art, is underway, centered at the Walton Arts Center. This year’s iteration of the festival includes many of the features from past Artsopheres: concerts in area chapels, the music along the Razorback Greenway that is Trail Mix and a performance by the Dover Quartet.
This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reached Camden Shaw, a founder of the Dover Quartet and cellist, to ask him about the group’s return to northwest Arkansas.