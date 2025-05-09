© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

The Dover Quartet returns to northwest Arkansas for Artosphere

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 9, 2025 at 1:15 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Walton Arts Center

Artosphere, the festival that merges nature and art, is underway, centered at the Walton Arts Center. This year’s iteration of the festival includes many of the features from past Artsopheres: concerts in area chapels, the music along the Razorback Greenway that is Trail Mix and a performance by the Dover Quartet.

This week, Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams reached Camden Shaw, a founder of the Dover Quartet and cellist, to ask him about the group’s return to northwest Arkansas.

Tags
Ozarks at Large ArtosphereWalton Arts CenterLocal Music NewsLocal Events
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content