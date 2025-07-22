Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 7/22/2025

In this week's edition of Talkin' Tunes, Kyle, Wai-Kay and Sophia talking about upcoming music events, like the Gully Park Summer Concert Series, a Dad Jam hosted by Daniel Moody at the Fayetteville Folk School and 1 oz Jig, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion at George's Majestic Lounge.

Songs featured in this conversation include

King Cabbage Band's "Don't It Feel Good", Roll Cage Mary's "Ozark Howler", "Warpath" by Drezus, "Virginia May" by Gregor Alan Isakov and Samantha Crain's "Dragonfly".