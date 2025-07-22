© 2025 KUAF
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated. Click here to learn more and support KUAF.
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 7/22/2025

By Sophia Nourani,
Kyle KellamsWai-Kay Carenbauer
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

In this week's edition of Talkin' Tunes, Kyle, Wai-Kay and Sophia talking about upcoming music events, like the Gully Park Summer Concert Series, a Dad Jam hosted by Daniel Moody at the Fayetteville Folk School and 1 oz Jig, Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion at George's Majestic Lounge.

Songs featured in this conversation include
King Cabbage Band's "Don't It Feel Good", Roll Cage Mary's "Ozark Howler", "Warpath" by Drezus, "Virginia May" by Gregor Alan Isakov and Samantha Crain's "Dragonfly".

Ozarks at Large MusicTalkin' Tunes
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
