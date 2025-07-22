© 2025 KUAF
Science, Technology & Environment
Ozarks at Large

Akra Collective bridges the gap of understanding AI

By Kyle Kellams
Published July 22, 2025 at 1:00 PM CDT
Canva Stock

The founders of Akra Collective have noticed an increasing gap between actual Artificial Intelligence and public understanding of it. They provide services to individuals and organizations and have started hosting discussions about AI at the Stonebreaker Club in Fayetteville.

This month, two of the founders, Joseph Paul Clifton and Tyrel Denison, came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio to patiently answer some of Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams' broad questions about AI.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
