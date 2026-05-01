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Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Baptist Health Cuts Deepen as Mercy Hits Fundraising Goal

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Tilley
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:05 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
KUAF

Fort Smith is navigating a major shift in its healthcare landscape. Baptist Health announced this week it will close several inpatient services and clinics — including oncology, nephrology, pulmonary and infectious disease — affecting around 150 employees, as the system reports it has lost $127 million at its Fort Smith operation since acquiring the hospital in 2018. On the same day, Mercy Fort Smith announced it has raised enough money to fully fund its $41 million cancer center expansion, with a $2 million challenge grant from the Midland, Texas-based Mabee Foundation helping push the campaign over the finish line. Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics joins Ozarks at Large to unpack a week of consequential news for the River Valley.

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Ozarks at Large Talk Business & PoliticsFort SmithBaptist HealthMercy Health
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
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