Baptist Health Cuts Deepen as Mercy Hits Fundraising Goal

Fort Smith is navigating a major shift in its healthcare landscape. Baptist Health announced this week it will close several inpatient services and clinics — including oncology, nephrology, pulmonary and infectious disease — affecting around 150 employees, as the system reports it has lost $127 million at its Fort Smith operation since acquiring the hospital in 2018. On the same day, Mercy Fort Smith announced it has raised enough money to fully fund its $41 million cancer center expansion, with a $2 million challenge grant from the Midland, Texas-based Mabee Foundation helping push the campaign over the finish line. Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics joins Ozarks at Large to unpack a week of consequential news for the River Valley.