Sound Perimeter: Under the Moonlight

Today on Sound Perimeter, we listened to three very different interpretations of Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” each revealing a different shade of its shimmering light.

We began with South Korean jazz pianist and composer Jimin Dorothy, who brought her own sense of freedom and spontaneity to Beethoven’s music. Then we heard Margaret Leng Tan’s delicate transcription for two toy pianos, with their almost music-box quality.

And finally, the BP Renegades Steel Orchestra of Trinidad and Tobago brought us a bright, sparkling steelpan interpretation, giving this familiar melody a distinctly Caribbean voice. Perhaps that is the magic of this piece: like moonlight itself, it changes with every surface it touches yet never loses its spell.

Find out more about our featured artists in our program notes:

Jimin Dorothy

Margaret Leng Tan

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.