Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese
Since Congress approved Medicaid for Compact of Free Association migrants residing in the U.S. late last year, a small number of eligible Arkansas…
A Springdale teacher has resigned after administrators were made aware of a video in which the teacher berates a student for acting like Marshallese…
The nonprofit Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese is hosting “Celebrating Women Through Health and Education,” an International Women’s Day event, on Mar.…
This month, the Walton Family Foundation hosted a virtual conference in tandem with the release of a five-year strategy for the foundation and its…
Nineteen Pacific Islander organizations in the U.S., including two in Arkansas — which successfully lobbied Congress to restore Medicaid benefits to their…
Included in the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress in late December is the restoration of Medicaid to Pacific Islanders legally…
A new food pantry specifically for Marshallese families in Northwest Arkansas has opened. The pantry, which stocks foods that Pacific Islanders prefer and…