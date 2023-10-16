© 2023 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Author Talk at Springdale Public Library

KUAF | By Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Published October 16, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT
Más Libritos was established in Sept. 2022 in Springdale, AR as a pop-up bookstore. In June 2023, the bookstore moved into a permanent location inside of Bites & Bowls according to their website.
Más Libritos
Oprime aquí para la version en español

Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, a bilingual children's author, will visit Springdale Library on October 14th to celebrate Hispanic/Latine Heritage Month with a reading from her book Los Plátanos Son Amor. Reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith spoke with collaborators Diana Dominguez, Owner of Más Libritos and Springdale Public Library's Multicultural Librarian Tanya Evans about the significance of the event and representation.

Rachell Sanchez-Smith
Rachell-Sanchez Smith is an associate producer for Ozarks at Large.
