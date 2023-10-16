Community Spotlight: Author Talk at Springdale Public Library

Oprime aquí para la version en español

Alyssa Reynoso-Morris, a bilingual children's author, will visit Springdale Library on October 14th to celebrate Hispanic/Latine Heritage Month with a reading from her book Los Plátanos Son Amor. Reporter Rachell Sanchez-Smith spoke with collaborators Diana Dominguez, Owner of Más Libritos and Springdale Public Library's Multicultural Librarian Tanya Evans about the significance of the event and representation.