Dr. Donald Steinkraus, entomologist and Ozarks at Large insect expert, says this is the worst year he has ever seen for fall web worms. One sweet gum tree he's seen has upwards of 20 webs in its branches. The caterpillars feed on the leaves of most native trees. He says the webs should be caught and worms killed early before they have a chance to obliterate a tree and is concerned about the number of moths come spring.