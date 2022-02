Entomologist Donald Steinkraus is also the chair for the Fayetteville Urban Advisory Board. The board serves as an invaluable source for the city's planning commission but also for city residents. Steinkraus and others will be at the Fayetteville Farmer's Market October 17 at 7 a.m. giving away trees and shrubs. Residents are entitled to two and will also be given instructions on how to best plant and care for them.