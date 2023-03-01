© 2023 KUAF
Ozarks At Large

Arkansans Flocking to Missouri to Purchase Legal Weed but Risk Arrest Upon Return

By Jacqueline Froelich
Published March 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST
Flora Farms.jpg
Courtesy Flora Farms
Missouri is the only state surrounding Arkansas with legal recreational marijuana.

Recreational marijuana is now legal to purchase in Missouri by adults age 21 and over, living in-state or out-of-state, with just a valid government-issue photo ID. Several hundred dispensaries recently licensed by the state to sell adult-use cannabis like Flora Farms, with locations across southwest Missouri, report being patronized by a growing number of Arkansans, who are unable to purchase legal pot back home. But transporting purchases back across state lines remains a federal felony offense.

