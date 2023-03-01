Arkansans Flocking to Missouri to Purchase Legal Weed but Risk Arrest Upon Return

Recreational marijuana is now legal to purchase in Missouri by adults age 21 and over, living in-state or out-of-state, with just a valid government-issue photo ID. Several hundred dispensaries recently licensed by the state to sell adult-use cannabis like Flora Farms, with locations across southwest Missouri, report being patronized by a growing number of Arkansans, who are unable to purchase legal pot back home. But transporting purchases back across state lines remains a federal felony offense.