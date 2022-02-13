Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Archeology Minute
-
Dr. Jamie Brandon and Marilyn Knapp are back with us this March to help celebrate Archeology Month in Arkansas. Listen for these segments during weekend…
-
As we conclude Archeology Month in Arkansas, we get an overview of the various archeological sites in the state, archeological techniques and more.
-
In this archeology minute, we learn how archeology can challenge the stereotype of Ozark natives as hillbillies.
-
Relative and direct dating techniques are used to estimate the ages of archeology finds. We learn more in this Archeology Minute.
-
The first contact Native Americans in Arkansas made with Europeans was with Hernando De Soto. We learn more in this Archeology Minute.
-
In this Archeology Minute, we learn about the varied uses throughout history of a particular native rock to Arkansas.
-
There are thousands of archeology sites in Arkansas. In this Archeology Minute,. we get an overview.
-
In this Archeology Minute, we learn about the technologies of remote sensing and archeo-geophysics.
-
In today's Archeology Minute, we learn about a week-long excavation in Cane Hill.
-
Arkansas is home to a remarkable concentration of American Indian rock art. We learn more in today's Archeology Minute.