Ozark-St. Francis National Forest Proposes Ambitious Roadside Management Plan

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 11, 2018 at 10:30 AM CDT
NNIPS.jpg
courtesy: USDA Forest Service
/
USDA Forest Service NNIPSC Project Map

Vegetation and invasive plant species along thousands of miles of roads in 11 Arkansas counties could be controlled under a proposed management plan. The plan was proposed in January by the Big Piney, Pleasant Hill and Boston Mountain ranger districts of the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. A draft environmental assessment will be issued in June. Kent Bonar, with the Newton County Wildlife Association discusses his group's opposition to the plan. Bonar will lead a national forest roadside hike meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12 at Nail Store west of Deer, on Highway 16.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
