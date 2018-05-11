Ozark-St. Francis National Forest Proposes Ambitious Roadside Management Plan

Vegetation and invasive plant species along thousands of miles of roads in 11 Arkansas counties could be controlled under a proposed management plan. The plan was proposed in January by the Big Piney, Pleasant Hill and Boston Mountain ranger districts of the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. A draft environmental assessment will be issued in June. Kent Bonar, with the Newton County Wildlife Association discusses his group's opposition to the plan. Bonar will lead a national forest roadside hike meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12 at Nail Store west of Deer, on Highway 16.