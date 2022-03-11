© 2022 KUAF
Looking for a Way to Support Ukraine?

Published March 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST
The following is a list of nonprofit organizations in need of donations to help respond to the war on Ukraine.

Doctors Without Borders (medical teams are on the ground responding civilian Russian attacks in Ukraine): http://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/

Sunflower of Peace (provides backpacks to medical personal providing aid in Ukraine):

UN Refugee Agency (assist with refugees resettlement in war-torn regions):

https://give.unrefugees.org/

Core Response (providing cash assistance and hygiene kits to refugees coming into Poland): https://www.coreresponse.org/ukraine-refugee-crisis-relief- poland

Global Empowerment Mission (aiding dislocated Ukrainians fleeing to Poland): https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/

Pawsitivity (Minnesota-based animal welfare group working to rescue and rehome abandoned pets in Ukraine): https://www.pawsitivityservicedogs.com/tags/ukraine

Happy Paw (Ukraine-based animal welfare organization):
https://happypaw.ua/en/

Ukranian National Federal Credit Union (New York based bank providing aid to Ukrainain Armed Forces): https://www.ukrnatfcu.org/

Canopy NWA (Arkansas refugee resettlement organization):

http://www.canopynwa.org/

Ozark Literacy (refugee and immigrant education center):

https://www.ozarkliteracy.org/

To learn more about charities providing aid to the Ukraine War effort, visit Charity Navigator: https://www.charitynavigator.org/