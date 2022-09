Acclaimed filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard died Tuesday at the age of 91. Godard revolutionized French cinema in the 1960s. His 1960 film “Breathless” is still considered groundbreaking.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks talks about his extraordinary career spanning six decades with Paris-based film critic Lisa Nesselson.

