© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ways to help Ukraine? CLICK HERE

'Black girl magic' Texas judicial candidates that campaigned together in 2018 run again in 2022

Published October 31, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT
Judge Erica Hughes. (Courtesy)
Judge Erica Hughes. (Courtesy)

Four years ago, 17 Black women were elected as judges in Harris County, Texas — home to Houston — marking a record 19 on the bench there. Their campaign was known as “Harris County Black Girl Magic.” This year, 15 of those elected in 2018 are up for re-election.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with judge Erica Hughes, now a federal immigration judge, about how much their presence made a difference on the bench.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.