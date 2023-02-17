© 2023 KUAF
Former Wells Fargo executive opens up about leadership failures during account scandal

Published February 17, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST
Former Wells Fargo executive Michael Bacon. (American Banker)
In 2016, news broke that Wells Fargo bank employees opened up bogus accounts in customers’ names to meet unattainable sales goals. Now, one former executive is opening up about how leaders turned a blind eye when he raised concerns.

Kevin Wack, a national editor for the trade publication American Banker, has a new series out about the scandal with this fresh insight. He joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

