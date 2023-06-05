May job report offers a positive outlook for summer work

May’s jobs report was released last week, and it showed another month of hiring smashing expectations. The U.S. economy added 339,000 jobs, far greater than the roughly 190,000 that analysts had predicted. It’s good news for young workers looking for summer work. But where should they look and how can they set themselves up for success this summer?

CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins host Robin Young with some advice for job seekers.

