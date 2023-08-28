© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two court hearings today will shape future of legal cases against Trump

Published August 28, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT
Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Alex Brandon/AP)
Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Alex Brandon/AP)

NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to talk about a court hearing in Washington D.C. where a judge is expected to set a trial date for former President Donald Trump to face federal charges for subverting American democracy on Jan. 6 2021. Plus, at a court hearing in Atlanta, Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows is seeking to move the state’s case against Trump and his co-conspirators to federal court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.