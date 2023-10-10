© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Member Appreciation Week! Click here for the full schedule of events and giveaways we're having this week to say THANK YOU to this incredible community that supports all KUAF does.

FTX co-founder testifies against Sam Bankman-Fried in multi-billion dollar crypto trading fraud

Published October 10, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
Sam Bankman-Fried authorized the illegal use of FTX customers' funds and assets to plug financial gaps at an affiliated hedge fund from the exchange's earliest days, FTX's co-founder Gary Wang told a New York jury on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, as prosecutors pressed their case that Bankman-Fried was the mastermind behind one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Sam Bankman-Fried authorized the illegal use of FTX customers' funds and assets to plug financial gaps at an affiliated hedge fund from the exchange's earliest days, FTX's co-founder Gary Wang told a New York jury on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023, as prosecutors pressed their case that Bankman-Fried was the mastermind behind one of the biggest frauds in U.S. history. (Bebeto Matthews/AP)

The multi-billion dollar fraud trial against Sam Bankman-Fried resumes Tuesday after beginning last week. Prosecutors have called a major witness: Gary Wang, a co-founder of FTX. Wang will testify against his former partner Bankman-Fried.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Zeke Faux, Bloomberg investigative reporter and author of “Number Go Up: Inside Crypto’s Wild Rise and Staggering Fall.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.