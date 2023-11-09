© 2023 KUAF
Music labels take steps to prevent artists from replicating Taylor Swift's re-recording success

Published November 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

We’re living in a season of Swift. Taylor Swift, that is. The popstar, who has a legion of millions of adoring fans, has reached new levels of fame in the past few years, in large part due to her re-recordings.

Swift has re-recorded and released four out of six albums she made with her old label as a way to regain ownership of her old music. They’ve been tremendously successful. Her latest re-release is the iconic pop album “1989,” which sold more than 1.6 million copies in the U.S. in a week, outselling the original 2014 album.

But recording labels are feeling uneasy about Taylor Swift’s success, and now the industry is taking steps to prevent other artists from re-recording their music too.

We hear from Steve Knopper, editor at large for Billboard.

