Beatbox House continues tradition of traveling abroad as cultural ambassadors

Published December 8, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST

The U.S. State Department has been sending American musicians abroad as cultural ambassadors since the 1950s. This year, the Brooklyn-based group the Beatbox House continued that tradition, traveling to Asia for beatbox competitions, workshops, and collaborations with local artists.

Celeste Headlee meets a couple of members of the group.

