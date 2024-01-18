© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

What is at stake in E. Jean Carroll's 2nd civil trial against Trump?

Published January 18, 2024 at 6:25 AM CST

Former President Donald Trump has been busy campaigning and appearing in court. On Wednesday, he was in a Manhattan federal courthouse where a trial is focusing on whether he needs to pay more damages for defamation to columnist E. Jean Carroll.

Last year, a jury found that Trump sexually abused and defamed Carroll.

We speak with Washington Post FBI and justice department reporter Perry Stein about Trump’s trials.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.