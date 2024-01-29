© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

North Korea steps up military maneuvers, cozies up to Russia and abandons goals for reunification

Published January 29, 2024 at 6:20 AM CST

North Korea has been testing more advanced missiles, sending munitions to Russia for its war against Ukraine and blowing up a long-standing statue symbolizing reunification with South Korea. What do all these maneuvers mean?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ankit Panda, Asia-Pacific expert and Stanton Senior Fellow in the Nuclear Policy Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. He is the author of “Kim Jong Un and the Bomb: Survival and Deterrence in North Korea.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

