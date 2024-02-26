© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your voice matters to KUAF! Your perspective will give us valuable insights into what we're doing and areas that may not address your needs. Please take a moment to complete this confidential listener survey to help us better serve you!

NRA trial verdict is in. What's next?

Published February 26, 2024 at 7:33 AM CST

A jury in New York on Friday found that Wayne LaPierre, the National Rifle Association’s former CEO, used millions of dollars meant for the charity to fund his lavish lifestyle.

LaPierre and the organization’s former treasurer Wilson Phillips both have to repay the organization for their financial mismanagement. Both are expected to appeal. The case appears to be reputationally damaging for the NRA and could get even worse for the gun rights lobbying group.

Courthouse News reporter Erik Uebelacker joins Peter O’Dowd to unpack the verdict and what comes next

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.