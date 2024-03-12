© 2024 KUAF
Points of Departure

Putting planet over profit with Martin Wolf

By Daniel Caruth,
Laurence HareRogelio Garcia Contreras
Published March 12, 2024 at 4:02 PM CDT
Courtesy
Martin Wolf

In this season opener, Laurence and Rogelio introduce the 4th Points of Departure series with a look at the business of sustainability. They break down the (quick) history of sustainable development, the state of climate policies today and explain the sustainable development goalslaid out by the United Nations nearly a decade ago.

Plus we have a conversation with Martin Wolf, a chemist and the Director of Sustainability and Authenticity at Seventh Generation. Wolf explains his nature-centered approach to business and helps Laurence and Rogelio put the role of companies in addressing climate change into perspective.

Points of Departure Season 4 Sustainability
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
Laurence Hare
Rogelio Garcia Contreras
