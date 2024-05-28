© 2024 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Benton County Tornado Relief Spotlight: NWA Board of Realtors.

KUAF | By Josh Marvine
Published May 28, 2024 at 4:29 PM CDT
1 of 3  — REALTOR BOARD 1.jpg
2 of 3  — REALTOR BOARD 3.jpg
3 of 3  — REALTOR BOARD 2.jpg

The KUAF Community Spotlight is featuring members of our community working to rebuild after the devastating Benton County tornado. Josh sits down with Heather Keenen, president of the NWA Board of Realtors, who are offering supplies, charging stations, and temporary shelter at their command center in Lowell. Donate supplies at 314 N Goad Springs Rd in Lowell, AR. More information can be found on Facebook here.
KUAF Community Spotlight Ozarks at LargeTornado
Josh Marvine
Josh Marvine is a multimedia producer for KUAF.
