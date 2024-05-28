Benton County Tornado Relief Spotlight: NWA Board of Realtors.
The KUAF Community Spotlight is featuring members of our community working to rebuild after the devastating Benton County tornado. Josh sits down with Heather Keenen, president of the NWA Board of Realtors, who are offering supplies, charging stations, and temporary shelter at their command center in Lowell. Donate supplies at 314 N Goad Springs Rd in Lowell, AR. More information can be found on Facebook here.