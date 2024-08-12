Community Spotlight: Historic Cane Hill Harvest Festival

Pete speaks with Historic Cane Hill's Program and Events Coordinator Amanda Cothren about the 2024 Harvest Festival.

This year's Harvest Festival will include a country breakfast, sorghum milling, live music, an arts and eats market with food and craft vendors, pottery making with the Community Creative Center's Wheel Mobile, a kids' zone, live hominy making, soap making, and more.

The festival is Cane Hill's primary fundraiser and source of community involvement. They are seeking volunteers to help support and maintain festival operations. An information session for prospective volunteers will be held Aug 15.

More information about the festival and volunteering opportunities is available here.

