In 'Fever Beach,' author Carl Hiaasen casts a satirical eye on right-wing nationalism

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 10:51 AM CDT
The cover of "Fever Beach" and author Carl Hiaasen. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Elena Seibert)
/
The cover of "Fever Beach" and author Carl Hiaasen. (Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf and Elena Seibert)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with best-selling author Carl Hiaasen about his new novel “Fever Beach,” in which would-be white supremacists, a corrupt congressman, an environmentalist with anger issues and other wacky Floridians collide with hilarious results.

Book excerpt: ‘Fever Beach’

By Carl Hiaasen

Courtesy of Alfred A. Knopf. Reprinted with permission of the publisher. All rights reserved. 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom
