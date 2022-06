In our fourth episode, Joi and Deneshia discuss the importance of rest - what obstacles keep us from getting rest, how women and especially Black women may not feel like they deserve to rest and how when we prioritize rest, we prioritize our overall health.

See Resilient Black Women's Holistic Plan worksheet above to work on how to prioritize rest in your life.

Hosts: Joi McGowan and Deneshia Simpson, PLCs

Producer: Leigh Wood